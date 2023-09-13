Discover your dream Career
The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

by Alex McMurray
13 September 2023
2 minute read
The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

Established firms aren't the only place to start your financial services career in France. A number of growing French fintechs offer early career jobs. Internships are popular but some French fintechs also offer 'formations en alternance', a sort of degree apprenticeship.

French payroll technology startup PayFit is one of France's biggest student hirers. It has 13 internships across its Paris and Barcelona offices, covering everything from sales, to law and data science. It's also hiring four apprentices in Paris, in areas including cybersecurity and talent acquisition.

If you're looking for a French fintech job and havet a passion for InsurTech, you might want to join Descartes Underwriting. It has multiple data scientist interns in Paris, as well as an opening for a DevOps engineer. It's also hiring an FP&A analyst intern too.

Law students and technical juniors alike should turn their attention to finance management platform fintech Qonto. It's hiring three law interns working on areas including product, AI and contracts, as well as hiring IOS Android and backend software engineering interns.

Most fintechs appear open to interns, but not focused on them. Pigment, EcoVadis, SESAMm, Pennylane and Mooncard are all offering just one internship each. 

Apprenticeships are harder to come by, but they're out there. Digibank Lydia, for example, has a project management apprenticeship in Paris. Relative newcomer, embedded finance fintech Swan has one, but due to its plans for international expansion, theirs is in Berlin.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

