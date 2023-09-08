Dress for the heat when you work in finance: a personal stylist's guide

Dress codes in banking are changing. Stefan Bollinger, the Goldman Sachs partner who co-heads private wealth for EMEA appeared on stage at the firm's recent EMEA credit and leveraged finance conference in a suit and white sneakers, and he doesn't even work in tech.

As we've noted, though, this shouldn't be taken to imply that the hot weather entails the relaxation of all dress codes. There are still boundaries. If you are male, Patrick Kenger, a personal stylist at Pivot Image in New York, has some guidance on how to navigate them.

Dress codes:

"The extent to which you can flex the office dress code depends largely on your company's culture," says Kenger. It's best to be cautious, says Kenger. Think small adjustments. Loafers instead of flip-flops.

Style mistakes in warm weather:

The worst mistake you can make is an inappropriate fabric choice. "Non-breathable fabrics like thick wool suits or polyester shirts will cause you to sweat," says Kenger.

He advises that you look for, "lightweight tropical wool or linen-blend suits, sport coats, and dress trousers." Such garments can be found at the likes of, "Suit Supply, Brooks Brothers, and Hugo Boss" and might be accompanied by, "silk or linen ties and pocket squares for a pop of individuality."

Loafers

Although Goldman partners can wear white trainers, Kenger thinks most banking men should still be loafers, which he says, "work great in the summer."

"Brands like Alden, Allen Edmond, and Morjas are good picks I recommend to clients," he adds.

