Quant trading firm paying $354k a head wants new interns

Quant trading firm XTX Markets is one of the top destinations in finance. It pays an average of $354k per head and is well known for making ridiculously high profits and having lavish offices in both New York and London. People aspiring to work there as early in their careers as possible will be happy to know that XTX exploring the creation of a new internship program.

The new internship won't be for undergraduates or even masters students, however. XTX says it's specifically targeting "PhD/postdoc students who have a tentative interest in quant trading but are not yet sure if they want to make the jump." They announced this by opening hiring for a machine learning research director that would be heading the program.

The listing says interns will be joining "in cohorts of 4–5 interns, with each engagement lasting at least 6 months." It also notes that the highest performing interns will join the core quant teams full time upon the internship's completion.

XTX Markets can be a demanding employer. Its interview process is finalized by an in-person interview conducted by ten interviewees, and full time employees are expected in the office four days out of five per week. Pay is generous, but lower than is on on offer elsewhere. The $354k average figure for XTX pay is for the whole firm, while even interns at Jane Street are thought to earn $23k a month.

