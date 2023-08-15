Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

by Alex McMurray
15 August 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

The first half of 2023 saw some excellent results in trading for Barclays... just not for equities. Revenues there were down 16% on last year and, in a possible bid to turn things around, Barclays has recruited a senior algorithmic trading specialist with decades of experience in top US banks.

Mikhail Kraizman has joined Barclays as an MD, having been one at JPMorgan for over 10 years. 

While Kraizman doesn't specify his role at Barclays, his career in banking has been about equities tech. He was director of equity trading technology at Merrill Lynch and, as a consultant for Morgan Stanley, claims to have "designed and developed the GUI trading system for the US and EMEA Equity Desk."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates

UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?

UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?

6 coding questions Goldman Sachs asks grads, interns & above

6 coding questions Goldman Sachs asks grads, interns & above

Why Credit Suisse's wealth managers can breath a sigh of relief

Why Credit Suisse's wealth managers can breath a sigh of relief

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

Related articles

UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?
Technology

UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
6 coding questions Goldman Sachs asks grads, interns & above
Technology

6 coding questions Goldman Sachs asks grads, interns & above

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How video games saved an electronic trading firm
Technology

How video games saved an electronic trading firm

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-High Frequency Trading engineer 'baffled' by C++ praise
Technology

Ex-High Frequency Trading engineer 'baffled' by C++ praise

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.