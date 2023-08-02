Millennium's Singapore HFT head is an Open University MBA grad

It's no secret how important going to a good school can be for accelerating a career in finance. For tech jobs especially, you'd expect a computer science degree from the likes of MIT or Oxford. However, hedge fund Millennium have recently recruited a head of low latency trading lead who not only is an MBA graduate, but did so at the remote learning based Open University.

Roland Hamann, based in Singapore, joined Millennium last month as its head of low latency trading for APAC. His previous role was an MD and chief product innovation officer at low latency financial markets software providers Pico. He was at the company over eight years, predominantly serving as head of APAC, but also holding an interim CTO role.

Hamann has led trading teams before. During his MBA studies, he became European trading operations manager at prop trading firm RGM Advisors. He later founded a consultancy for hedge funds, prop trading and HFT firms.

As big names from big banks educated at top universities find life at Millennium difficult, it's interesting that someone with a different educational background can achieve such a high ranking job. However, it's worth noting that Hamann has been working in finance since 1992 so, while the top of the mountain is achievable after graduating from a non-elite school, the climb might be much longer.

