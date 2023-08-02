Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Millennium's Singapore HFT head is an Open University MBA grad

by Alex McMurray
2 August 2023
2 minute read
Millennium's Singapore HFT head is an Open University MBA grad

It's no secret how important going to a good school can be for accelerating a career in finance. For tech jobs especially, you'd expect a computer science degree from the likes of MIT or Oxford. However, hedge fund Millennium have recently recruited a head of low latency trading lead who not only is an MBA graduate, but did so at the remote learning based Open University.

Roland Hamann, based in Singapore, joined Millennium last month as its head of low latency trading for APAC. His previous role was an MD and chief product innovation officer at low latency financial markets software providers Pico. He was at the company over eight years, predominantly serving as head of APAC, but also holding an interim CTO role.

Hamann has led trading teams before. During his MBA studies, he became European trading operations manager at prop trading firm RGM Advisors. He later founded a consultancy for hedge funds, prop trading and HFT firms.

As big names from big banks educated at top universities find life at Millennium difficult, it's interesting that someone with a different educational background can achieve such a high ranking job. However, it's worth noting that Hamann has been working in finance since 1992 so, while the top of the mountain is achievable after graduating from a non-elite school, the climb might be much longer.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel
Technology

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Apollo's Atlas venture just hired a Credit Suisse tech MD
Technology

Apollo's Atlas venture just hired a Credit Suisse tech MD

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
X is building a trading app. Should you join?
Technology

X is building a trading app. Should you join?

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Coroutines eclipsed: How NVIDIA is making C++ 900x faster
Technology

Coroutines eclipsed: How NVIDIA is making C++ 900x faster

15 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.