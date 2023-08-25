Senior London bankers afflicted by LinkedIn scams

Senior bankers in London have had their accounts hacked as a result of a scam on LinkedIn. And one electronic trading firms is warning of a recruiter posing as a member of their team in an attempt to elicit applications.

Mark Astaire, a veteran corporate broker who was formerly a vice chairman at Barclay and Bank of America, is among those afflicted.

Following the hack, Astaire, who's currently on the board of Sky, sent out a form inviting people to download an executive summary of a non-existent report. Astaire told us he'd been hacked and was locked out of his account for a long time as LinkedIn applied additional security.

Other senior bankers are understood to have fallen for the same scam.

Separately, Ishaq Namajee, the head of talent acquisition at Wintermute, the crypto high frequency trading firm that's still out there hiring, has been warning against someone called Sharon Turner, who he says has been pretending to recruit for Wintermute but who doesn't. Turner didn't respond to our query on her activities. Her profile has now disappeared.

