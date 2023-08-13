Hong Kong's high performing hedge funds and how to get hired there

If you want to work in the new top performing hedge funds in Hong Kong, you'll need to be lucky. Bloomberg collated the names but our own research shows they are mostly tiny and mostly have one or two employees.

If this doesn't put you off, we've listed the new best Hong Kong hedge funds below, along with who runs them - and who might conceivably give you a job after this year's out-performance so far.

CloudAlpha Capital Management, which runs the CloudAlpha Tech Fund, was the top performer (up 36%) in the first half of the year (driven by AI-related shares), and was founded in 2014 by Nancy Yang, who currently serves as its CIO. The fund, which is based in Hong Kong, runs a global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) long/short equity fund focused on China. Yang was previously a research analyst for Mirae Asset Securities, one of South Korea’s largest investment banks.

The Sino Vision Greater China Market Neutral Fund, up 25% this year so far, is run by Grand Alliance Asset Management. The Sino Vision Greater China Market Neutral Fund was founded by Evelyn Chen in 2010. Chen was previously a China-focused technology analyst for Seasons Capital Management in San Francisco. She’s now based in Hong Kong.

The Panview Asian Equity Fund is run by Panview Capital. The fund was founded by Ryan Thall, a former Goldman Sachs partner (2012 class). A big part of 2023’s success (so far) has been capitalizing on Japanese corporate government reform, Bloomberg says, after a pivot away from China. Panview is based in Hong Kong.

Singapore-based Keystone Investors was founded by Liu Xuan and Ken Tonkinson. Xuan is a former Millennium and Schonfeld portfolio manager and Point72 analyst; Tonkinson, meanwhile, was managing partner of Dymon Capital, a local hedge fund (who’s been on a bit of a hiring spree since he left).

Trivest Advisors, based in Hong Kong, operates the TAL China Focus Master Fund. Trivest was founded in 2010 by Huimin Wu, previously the founder of Prime Capital Management, Lan Xue, former head of China research at Citigroup, and Lu Sun, former head of China research for Lehman Brothers. It recently added a trader, Christopher Chow, a Jefferies veteran of 3 years.

The APS All China Long Short Fund is run by APS Asset Management, the only other Singaporean hedge fund in the list. Founded in 1995, it’s currently chaired Raymond Lim Siang Ket – a Singaporean politician of 15 years, who served as Minister of Transport from 2006 to 2011. It took on Jiayuan Wang in China, a senior equities analyst, this year from FengHe Fund Management, a cross-town rival.

Hong Kong-based Ariose Capital Management, which we’ve covered before, was the top performing Asian hedge fund of 2022. It was founded by a certain Yi Xin, a former portfolio manager at China’s Harvest Fund Management.

Factorial Management was founded (and headquatred) in Hong Kong by Barun Agarwal. Agarwal Spent over seven years at Oasis, another hedge fund in the city, before leaving to found Factorial, which he still serves as CIO for.

