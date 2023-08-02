Discover your dream Career

JPMorgan VP becomes Mastercard director after Amazon detour

by Alex McMurray
2 August 2023
2 minute read


A lot of bankers leave for big tech and return shortly after, often to a bigger job than before. Amid the cuts at FAANG firms, one ex JPMorgan VP who left for Amazon has been able to return to finance (well... fintech) as a director despite only actually working there for four months.

Viraj Patel joins payments veteran Mastercard in London as a director of strategy for its transfer solutions business, which encompasses a variety of payment based product offerings. This follows a seven-month period out of employment, having left Amazon in January. His short stay at the tech giant saw him work in business development for consumer financial services and payments.

Patel spent five and a half years at JPMorgan, starting as a senior associate on the consumer banking side, then moving to the investment bank's digital strategy team with a focus on fintech partners. Prior to that, he spent over four years at Citi, which he joined as a graduate. He worked in both the UK corporate broking team and the investment banking team.

At Amazon, meanwhile, employees are still pouring out. Last month, the cuts (which are still ongoing) reached its pharmaceutical business unit, though it says that only a "small number" of employees were let go.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
