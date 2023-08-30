Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

Is the metaverse dead? At the very least, all hype for it is. Even Meta's VP of the metaverse, Vishal Shah, has confirmed this. However, much like crypto itself is bouncing back from a rocky period, fintechs in the metaverse are hoping to do the same and a number of senior tech and product people are still sold on it.

One such person is Cyril Forté. Forté has an extensive history in financial services, spending over a decade in HSBC, where he rose to a lead product manager role. He then left for Allianz to become its global head of digital products, where he worked for three and a half years until this February.

He joins The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform with monetization elements powered by blockchain and NFTs. His role is head of DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), which have been popularized on the blockchain by companies like RaidGuild and provide an alternative for freelance engineers hoping to avoid a standard employer.

Forté's forte as a product manager has been in UI and UX, noting that he had a focus on managing UI and UX engineers in his previous senior roles. This has been highlighted as an area of concern by many in the crypto space, including ex-HSBC MD Paul Mischenko, who says the current UI of crypto is "too cumbersome to interact and use; work needs to be done on the various UIs and wallets.”

