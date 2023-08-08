Discover your dream Career
Credit Suisse's FX head in Singapore quits for Morgan Stanley

by Alex McMurray
8 August 2023
Credit Suisse's FX head in Singapore quits for Morgan Stanley

UBS has been ruthless in its dismantling of Credit Suisse's trading operations. It recently switched off Credit Suisse's semi-legendary Crossfinder trading system and announce plans to cut 80% of investment bankers in Hong Kong. In this context, one of its top traders has escaped to Morgan Stanley. 

Only eight months ago, Youngmin Cho was named Credit Suisse's head of Asia FX trading. One month ago, he celebrated a decade at the Swiss bank. Now, he joins Morgan Stanley's Singapore office as an EM, FX and rates trader. 

Cho's early career was spent in Korea. He began as an analyst in institutional sales at Deutsche Bank, where he worked for just ten months before his first move into FX trading as a Korean Wong trader at Nomura.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
