Hedge fund Balyasny’s four new portfolio managers in four cities

Balyasny, like every other hedge fund, is hiring heavily. The fund has added a slew of portfolio managers (PMs) in the last few weeks around the world. We’ve noticed at least four cities the fund has expanded into.

Brett Usas is Balyasny’s freshest faced PM, and joined the fund in Miami. Usas spent three years as a managing director in commodities for local fund Baymount Management before joining Balyasny.

In London, Balyasny added Ankur Dhingra. Dhingra spent 15 years at JPMorgan, most recently in global FX options trading, and was part of the bank’s 2020 class of MDs. He worked for JPMorgan in Mumbai and then Singapore, before moving to London with Balyasny.

In New York, meanwhile, Anish Abuwala has joined the hedge fund as a global macro PM. Abuwala was a PM at a string of hedge funds in the city, including Caxton Associates, Citadel, and, most recently, Schonfeld. He ran a global macro portfolio at each.

Balyasny also added a portfolio manager in Dubai, too – Jeremy Tricon. Tricon started his career as an LNG derivatives trader, and spent his career at a variety of commodities traders (most recently, Freepoint Commodities). Balyasny only opened its Dubai office last year and aims to have 10 portfolio managers in the city by the end of 2023.

Balyasny, like many of the other big multi-strategy hedge funds, has been hiring heavily. One top hedge fund headhunter called the recent flurry of activity a “feeding frenzy for talent”, driven by the huge opportunities that funds see in the current macroeconomic environment (which has given some of them, such as Citadel, historic returns).

