Singapore fintech MD joins Goldman alumni's crypto superteam

There's a new fintech in town, making waves and hiring big names. PV01, founded by the founders of crypto market maker B2C2, Maxime Boonen and Flavio Molendi, was established in 2022 and is providing digital asset infrastructure for debt capital markets. Its most recent senior acquisition has a history in traditional finance, but was most recently a managing director at a major Singaporean crypto firm.

Sophia Shluger joins PV01 as chief commercial officer, having been the managing director for Europe at Amber Group for a year and a half, based in London. She left in January amid the FTX fallout in what was a very difficult period for the firm, featuring Hong Kong layoffs and funding rounds well below expectation.

Shluger held a number of roles prior to joining crypto, most of them in financial services. She started her career at Goldman Sachs, where she was an analyst in equities merchandising. She also had two VP stints at Santander. Her roles outside of banking include an internship for Walt Disney and a venture partner position at VC firm VNTR Capital, the latter of which she still holds.

She's not the only investment banking alum in the firm. Co-founder Boonen was a swaps trading associate at Goldman Sachs before founding B2C2. But PV01's most impressive acquisition from TradFi came in January when Deutsche Bank's former global head of local currency bonds, Jan Wipplinger, resurfaced as its head of product following an over-three-year break from employment.

PV01 isn't done hiring just yet, despite its minimal team size. It's currently recruiting for a senior full stack developer and a credit analyst. Despite crypto firms seeing a push towards the office in 2023, both roles advertised are fully remote.

