Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

by Zeno Toulon
20 July 2023
1 minute read
The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Credit Suisse veterans are still showing up at Atlas, the Apollo securitization vehicle containing the former Credit Suisse securitized product group.

Jeff Rosa joined Atlas from Morgan Stanley earlier this month, having spent only 11 months at the bank – and over 13 years before that at Credit Suisse, where he was a director (which is what he’ll be at Atlas). Rosa is based in New York.

Rosa has turned up late compared to some of his (former) colleagues. Apollo bought Credit Suisse's Securitized Product Group (SPG) in the US back in December, followed by the EMEA Credit Suisse team in May. 

Apollo isn't just about Atlas. Bloomberg reported today that it's also launching of a $5bn-ish asset-financing fund.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"
Financial

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later
Financial

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks
Financial

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.