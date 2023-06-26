Discover your dream Career
Stripe founder: Internal meetings are good, RSUs overrated

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Stock payments in fintech are either a holy grail or a poisoned chalice. They give you an opportunity to bump your total compensation up significantly but place your wealth in the hands of a startup operating in a very difficult market. Stripe, one of the largest and highest paying fintech unicorns has gone full-frontal on the issue. 

In an interview with the Times, John Collison, co-founder and president of the $55bn payments giant, said it's not good for people to get too hung-up on restricted stock units (RSUs).  "You don’t feed your family with equity valuations," said Collison, adding that "it’s really a mistake for founders to get too caught up in all that.”  

Stripe's valuation has been relentlessly cut back in the past two years, with its valuation nearly halved in March. This created issues for the firm, as employees saw the value of existing RSUs cut. From next year, vesting RSUs will also create tax liabilities for employees, who can't recoup any value because Stripe has not been through an IPO. Instead, the fund raised an extra $6.5bn (during the March fundraising) to compensate employees and cover their costs. 

Collison said Stripe is full of "very smart" people and that they "were not expecting that the way Stripe was valued in 2021 was the way it would be valued in 2023."

Getting those kinds of massive RSU payments can also be detrimental to your future endeavors. On jobs forum Blind, one engineer from FAANG noted that, despite performing very well during a job interview for Citi, the bank was apprehensive about hiring him. He hypothesized that his $500k in RSUs (which the bank would have to pay off) were a reason he was turned away.

If Stripe were to go public, things would change. But an incredibly short list of fintechs are launching an IPO in 2023 and Collison confirmed that Stripe itself "has no plans to go public."

Collison also spoke out about his love for internal meetings, saying "a lot of the accidental or chance interactions often end up being pretty meaningful." $81bn eCommerce fintech Shopify became staunchly anti-meeting at the start of this year as it implemented a "calendar purge."

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
