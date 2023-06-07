Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Hedge fund Schonfeld is still on a hiring spree

by Alex McMurray
7 June 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund Schonfeld is still on a hiring spree

A number of senior bankers have moved to the buy side already this year, and one hedge fund in particular has kicked into a whole new gear. Schonfeld has made a number of big hires.

In London, portfolio manager Andrew Prentice announced he was joining Schonfeld yesterday. The Oxford-educated physicist was most recently an executive director at Goldman Sachs, working in European government bond trading. He previously worked for Deutsche Bank and Barclays.

Schonfeld has been hiring in New York too. Head of business analytics Amit Gupta was previously a vice president at rival hedge fund AQA and was most recently in crypto as a quantitative trader at quant fund GTS Digital. Other NY hires are more junior and non-technical, including Credit Suisse VP Joshua Ravkin and former Citi analyst Neil Stratton who was most recently an AVP at NASDAQ.

In Singapore, Schonfeld has been hiring from FAANG, acquiring infrastructure operations engineer Manish Kumar from Apple. This marks his return to finance, having previously worked at both UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Earlier this year, Schonfeld made a huge hiring push, acquiring multiple high profile bankers. They include ex-JPMorgan MD Lav Lukic and ex-Morgan Stanley MD Andrew Silverman. They also hired Marc Tishfield from Millennium, who was a PM at both there and JPMorgan.

Schonfeld's most dramatic hiring has been in its burgeoning macro business, initiated in 2021 when it hired Colin Lancaster, the former head of macro strategies at Balyasny and Citadel. Lukic is one Lancaster's hires, but the most significant in 2023 is Ben Melkman, a former partner at Brevan Howard who founded his own macro fund, Light Sky, which operated from 2017 to 2022.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund
Technology

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: $340k hedge fund developers have bosses who hate each other. Advisory bankers might still get a bonus this year
Technology

Morning Coffee: $340k hedge fund developers have bosses who hate each other. Advisory bankers might still get a bonus this year

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks
Technology

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most important engineer in finance just got promoted
Technology

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.