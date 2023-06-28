Discover your dream Career

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

by Zeno Toulon
28 June 2023
2 minute read
Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

Sometimes the bank you’ve worked for your entire your career goes up in flames, and you just want to catch some rays. And move into private equity, ideally.

So goes the story of Leticia Rodriguez, anyway, who joined Credit Suisse as an analyst after graduating in 2011 and who left earlier this month as an MD in the investment banking division. She’s joining the private equity giant I Squared Capital in Miami as Principal.

Rodriguez was only made an MD by Credit Suisse at the start of the year – in what will almost definitely go down as the last class of MDs promoted by the bank, as the bank is not only now entirely annexed by UBS also staring down the barrel of a huge 50% job cuts program.

Still, it can’t be so bad. A cursory glance at the H1b database shows that a Credit Suisse MD can earn around $350k just in salary – not bad, but by our count, a big fund like I Squared Capital can pay principals upward of $1.2m in compensation, not even including carried interest.

1 comments
  • Mi
    Miami Michael
    29 June 2023

    Well, the only advice I can give is it's expensive to live down here. I handle real estate for a few firms, and the consistent feedback is that there is no value. It's not easy, think Hong Kong landlord behavior and if you can, get a secondary internet because downtime is common on some buildings. good luck and welcome to Miami - Michael Rasch

