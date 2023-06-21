Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

You might not know this, but if there’s one bank that loves meditation, it’s Goldman Sachs.

Goldman is a proponent of “mindfulness”, the term preferred in the bank’s official literature, and it is introducing the concept to its interns.

Goldman’s EMEA interns, based in London, were led through a “mindfulness meditation session” this week by the bank’s “wellness team”, led by Silvia Impellizzeri, the region’s head of experienced strats & engineer recruitment in global markets. On social media, Impellizzeri described the “palpable buzz” around the room.

It’s not just the interns, either. Last year’s future leaders conference – an event hosted for junior members of the firm’s asset management division – featured a talk from Romain Duvergé on mindfulness. Duvergé, who has now left Goldman, has for some time been a practitioner of “Primordial Sound Meditation”. He is even certified to teach it by Chopra.

Goldman Sachs itself organized and run meditation sessions in New York for aspiring youngsters, led by Sarah Wood, who was then an analyst and has since left the firm to join “Upstream”, an app which organizes “decentralized autonomous organizations”, more succinctly known as DAOs. She’s also given a TEDx talk, naturally.

Photo by Ashes Sitoula on Unsplash