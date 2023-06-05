Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan's VR guy quit for a struggling fintech

by Alex McMurray
5 June 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan's VR guy quit for a struggling fintech
Andy Repton (left) was an ED in immersive technology, AR/VR for JPMorgan

After 19 years spent across two of the world's largest banks, technology and product specialist Andy Repton is entering London's fintech scene. Repton announced his departure from JPMorgan at the weekend to join Europe's largest payments fintech, Checkout.com, despite a slash to its internal valuation.

Repton joins Checkout.com as its product director for IT. Prior to that he was an executive director at JPMorgan working in immersive technology, AR and VR.

He was also formerly a director of product management for employee experience and workplace technology and worked on organisational strategy and agility. JPMorgan hs been cutting costs (and people) in the tech teams, meaning the jump to fintech isn't quite as risky as it may initially seem.

While he spent just under 9 years at JPMorgan, the bulk of his finance career was at Goldman Sachs, where he spent over 10 years at Goldman Sachs. He was an EMEA lead for cloud computing and infrastructure.

Sifted reports that Checkout.com is cutting its valuation to $9.35bn from a drop to $11bn just seven months ago. In an email to staff, CPO Kerry Van Voris calls it "a good thing" as it creates more potential financial upside to RSUs bought following the decrease, echoing Stripe's 47% value decrease in March.

While much of Repton's payment will come in the form of RSUs, such is the fintech norm, the alternative of staying in banking isn't much better as average pay has fallen 19.8% according to the eFinancialCareers 2023 compensation report.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund
Technology

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: $340k hedge fund developers have bosses who hate each other. Advisory bankers might still get a bonus this year
Technology

Morning Coffee: $340k hedge fund developers have bosses who hate each other. Advisory bankers might still get a bonus this year

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks
Technology

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most important engineer in finance just got promoted
Technology

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.