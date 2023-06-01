Discover your dream Career
A Goldman Sachs VP returned as an MD after a crypto excursion

by Alex McMurray
1 June 2023
2 minute read
A Goldman Sachs VP returned as an MD after a crypto excursion

The jump from VP to executive director is a big one that few can make. A lot of VPs end up stuck in their role for decades and Roddy Chisholm looked like one of them... until he made a move into crypto.

Chisholm spent 14 and a half years at Goldman, initially working in internal audit for capital markets in New York. He was promoted to VP in due diligence in 2011; ten years later, he was still a VP.  He did make some progress, being named head of investment execution for the alternative investments and manager selection business, but ultimately Chisholm opted for a move away from the bank rather than grinding away.

He joined Florida based digital asset investment platform Eaglebrook Advisors, a B2B fintech focused on institutional investors. After arriving as head of the investment platform, he made the jump up to COO just seven months later. 

Yesterday, though, Chisholm announced his return to Goldman Sachs' asset management division as a managing director, bypassing the executive director step entirely within the space of 15 months. This is no small feat in what is a tricky period for all of Goldman's MDs.

It seems that picking the right kind of crypto firm is vital if you want this kind of success, however. Former employees of major fintechs like Coinbase and Binance haven't been quite as successful at relaunching their banking careers. 

Chisholm isn't the only crypto escapee to return to a bigger job in banking. There's also London-based ex-Bank of America VP Fiona King. She spent two years in crypto with Nickel Digital Asset Management, a crypto hedge fund ran by former Goldman quants, and returned to banking in January when Nomura made her head of distribution for its crypto arm, Laser Digital.

