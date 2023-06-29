Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors

by Alex McMurray
29 June 2023
3 minute read
Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors

When taking a high profile engineering job at a fintech (or starting your own), the pressure is on to perform. Sooner or later, mistakes will be made, however. On a forum from startup accelerator YCombinator, a group of engineers in the fintech space have shared invaluable experience of their previous errors, giving a comprehensive look at what not to do. Among all of them, two pieces of advice stood out the most.

Don't use floating point types.

Binary and decimal points do not mix well. Unlucky for you, working in fintech means dealing with money, and that means lots of decimals. 

Using floating point types fractionalizes a larger number into individual integers and in doing so rounds them up. When dealing with small amounts of money this might be acceptable, but as the fintech grows you will need to completely overhaul your code base or risk making your product defunct.

So what is the alternative? One engineer says, "if your language does not have a dedicated type for monetary amounts, or one cannot be trivially built, then you should ask yourself if it is really a suitable language for financial tasks." Another gives an example of how their programming language, Haskell, has a predetermined process for storing monetary information.

In the same vein, another engineer says, "never record an amount without its currency."

Synchronize your time

Whether your team is global or not, working in finance means dealing with markets operating worldwide. Whether you're enabling money transfers from one country to another or building a brokerage platform, being a few seconds out could cause havoc. 

As regulation tightens in industries like BNPL and crypto, ensuring any and all processes are accurately timestamped is vital to the efforts of the FinCrime and compliance team.

Joran Greef, CEO of accounting infrastructure fintech Tiger Beetle, said "unsynchronized clocks and far-future timestamps can in turn lead to money being locked up in 2PC payment protocols."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Quant Dev/Analyst-hedge fund
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Top Articles
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

Related articles

Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site
Fintech

Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?
Fintech

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital
Fintech

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees
Fintech

Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.