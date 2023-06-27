An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm

Working as a strat at Goldman Sachs opens up doors. Sometimes alumni move to a FAANG firm; others opt for the buy-side. Ex-Goldman VP Boris Litvin has taken the path less travelled by initially leaving to work in big tech before returning to finance with a job in Venture Capital.

Litvin spent six years at Goldman before leaving for AWS in 2020. He was a VP in equity strats, with a focus on alpha generation research. After three years with AWS in the financial innovation team, he's joined Stage 2 Capital in New York as a limited partner in the 'Stage 2 Capital Catalyst' arm. The firm is focused on supporting early stage B2B software companies.

Moving from strat to technology to VC isn't a standard career, but Litvin isn't a standard strat. After working as a strat in short term interest rates trading at Merrill Lynch, he left to form his own trading services company, Ortess Inc, which he ran for nine years before Goldman. At Goldman, he was also head of data science for the enterprise systems management team, a role in which he claims "applied modern Machine Learning and AI techniques to optimize and proactively manage the firm's infrastructure." This should leave him well-placed to appraise the impact of AI on potential B2B investments.

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash