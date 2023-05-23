Discover your dream Career
Technology

The New York quant fund growing a secret team in Exeter

by Alex McMurray
23 May 2023
2 minute read
The New York quant fund growing a secret team in Exeter

Looking for a hedge fund opportunity outside the usual financial hubs? You'll want to know about Engineers Gate. The New York based quant fund has various offices, including one in London, but there's one in particular that's a little unusual.

That office is in Exeter, Devon. If it wasn't advertising roles for it right now, however, you might not know it exists; the fund doesn't include it in its list of locations. 

Where exactly it is seems difficult to pin down also, but based on comments earlier this year from a firm called Aqua Consultants, it appears they share a workspace in the form of Exeter Science Park. Oddly enough, the park's own site doesn't appear to mention Engineers Gate either.

The Exeter team appears to be predominantly comprised of quant researchers, though its most recent hire is a software engineer, former Bank of America AVP Samuel Woodhams. Data scientist Daniel Kirkham and quant researcher Paul Whyler are two of the more senior staff members, both joining from the Met Office.

Engineers Gate are advertising three roles for the Exeter office currently, a quant researcher, Java developer and quant engineer (also available in London). The listing for the Java developer states the position is in "a successful automated trading team that is based in both New York and Exeter." 🤔

Pay will probably be lower in Exeter, but Engineers Gate's New York salary listings give some insight into the potential earnings. A quant researcher in New York will between $125k and $150k while a software engineer will earn between $110k and $175k. Considering the average pay for a software engineer in Exeter is £43.5k ($53.9k) according to Glassdoor, even a 50% reduction on the New York rate would be well above the Devon norm.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Photo by CP on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
