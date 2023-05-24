Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley's cuts hitting everyone: "It's all teams"

by Sarah Butcher
24 May 2023
3 minute read
Morgan Stanley's cuts hitting everyone: "It's all teams"

Yesterday was the trickle. Today is the flow. Sources inside Morgan Stanley say the bank's job cuts are hitting people at all levels across the institutional securities unit (the investment bank), with everyone from analysts to managing directors impacted. 

Morgan Stanley is cutting 3,000 people from its global headcount of 82,266 people at the end of the first quarter. That's only 4% of the total, but most of the cuts are expected to fall in the institutional securities unit. Morgan Stanley doesn't release headcount figures for institutional securities, but banking intelligence firm Tricumen puts front office headcount in the institutional securities unit at only 5,500 people, suggesting that if even a small proportion of the 3,000 cuts fall there, it will be painful.

Insiders say the cuts have come as a shock to some managing directors, with rumors swirling that up to 125 MDs are out globally. This is unconfirmed by the bank, however, and is thought to be excessive, with some suggesting that up to 80 may be a more realistic number.

As Morgan Stanley seeks to clear the way for its incoming analysts, the cuts are impacting even recently hired junior bankers.  In India, there are unconfirmed reports that employees in the Bengaluru institutional securities team had their ID cards removed and were not permitted to enter the office. 

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Some people have been handed bigger jobs amidst the upheaval: Tiago Pessoa, who's currently a managing director for Morgan Stanley in São Paulo Brazil, where he runs equity and fixed income trading for Latin America, is assuming a larger job in New York as head of Americas equity trading in New York. Pessia has been at Morgan Stanley since 2009 and previously spent nearly nine years at JPMorgan. It was announced yesterday that Scott McDavid, Morgan Stanley's previous co-head of equities trading for the Americas, is joining Barclays. 

Are you impacted by Morgan Stanley's job cuts? Let us know in the comments below or get in touch at the addresses beneath.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ph
    photobug56
    24 May 2023

    Are the cuts happening to areas hit by the interest rate increases, or by market changes they didn't handle well? Are they overstaffed in those areas?

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A long cold summer for investment banking jobs
Financial

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.