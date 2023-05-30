The Chinese quant fund urgently hiring graduates

A victor has been crowned in the years biggest legal battle among chinese quant funds.

After leaving Shanghai Ruitian Investment for rival fund High Flyers Investment Management, former head of high frequency trading strategy, Yang Yunhao, was accused of stealing trade secrets from his former employer. A ruling last week ordered that Ruitian pay Yunhao $495k after it was decided that he did not share secrets prohibited by his non-compete clause.

High Flyers is possibly hoping to capitalise on the momentum of this win by increasing its hiring for quants and engineers at a variety of levels... and it's hoping to do it fast.

Of the 16 open positions on the fund's careers site, nine are classified as urgent. These are predominantly focused on quant researchers and engineers though roles for both a recruitment manager and operations manager further indicate an intention to grow.

High Flyers appears to be focusing on graduates, not asking for work experience but demanding a Masters degree or "particularly excellent undergraduate."

The firm has an open call to younger talent it calls 'Stars of the Future.' It doesn't specify how many roles might be available through this scheme, but on a job listing for a deep learning researcher, it states there are "various" positions available, including junior engineers and interns within that division alone.

This doesn't mean High Flyers is only hiring younger staff however, there are also senior listings such as a technical expert for its large scale AI platforms and a senior development engineer that has "an in-depth understanding of and contributes to mainstream open source software."

