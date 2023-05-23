Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

by Sarah Butcher
23 May 2023
2 minute read
Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

Hiring may be quieter than usual this year, but banks are still adding talent in key areas, including equity research.

Barclays has just hired Vladimir Sergievskiy from Bank of America as head of capital goods research in London. It marks a return to the British bank for Sergievskiy, who spent six years at Barclays from 2012 before quitting for BofA, where he was a director. The last time Sergievskiy was at Barclays, he covered European oil services. 

Barclays' European equity research team is run by Rupert Jones, who joined from Morgan Stanley in 2017. 

Speaking a few months ago, headhunters said the market was awash with unwanted equity researchers from places like Credit Suisse and that hiring had declined in line with falling equity capital markets (ECM) fees. 

Barcays' equity sales and trading revenues fell 6% year-on-year, but its equity capital markets revenues were up 6%.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A long cold summer for investment banking jobs
Financial

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.