Fintech

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

Product manager Lily Joly last worked at 'Meta' when it was still just 'Facebook'. She left in 2018 and has held a number of senior product roles elsewhere, including at Stripe, but has just left the fintech and returned to the $1.3T tech giant.

Joly quietly announced via social media this week that she's back at Meta and has been for more than a month, as a senior director of product management. She'd been Stripe's head of product for consumer for the past three years.

In her previous Stint at Facebook, Joly started in San Francisco before moving to London to become a group product lead and build out the company's UK product contingent. Her new role is in Chicago, but remote. It's not clear exactly what she will be working on, but a patent listed on her social media suggests she previously worked on natural language processing at Facebook.

It's not a simple case of there-and-back-again, however. Joly initially left Facebook for travel-tech company Expedia, then became head of product for photography app VSCO in 2019. Since then, she's also volunteered as a builder for non-profit Habitat for Humanity.

Now is a good time to join Meta... and potentially a good time to leave Stripe. Meta's stock price has skyrocketed, and is currently more than double what it was this time last year. Stripe's valuation has been on the up recently too, but its recent funding round has allowed employees to cash out their RSUs, making them less of an issue for high-level employees looking to move.

Alex McMurray
