Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

by Sarah Butcher
9 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

US banks may be cutting investment bankers in Hong Kong, but JPMorgan needs a new technology managing director there. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Steve Brooks, JPMorgan's Hong Kong-based head of APAC equities technology and a former managing director (MD) at the bank, is understood to have left the bank in January to spend time with his young family. JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources said the bank is still looking for Brooks' replacement.

Brooks spent nearly two decades at JPMorgan after joining in London in 2002. He began his career at the Bank of England and was JPMorgan's EMEA head of algo trading and liquidity until 2013.

Equities sales and trading revenues at JPMorgan were flat year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Kurt Cotoaga on Unsplash

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Hong Kong banking jobs vanishing as HSBC and Morgan Stanley both cut heads

Hong Kong banking jobs vanishing as HSBC and Morgan Stanley both cut heads

Morning Coffee: Unknown ex-Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley banker gets UK's hardest job. Bankers who kept their jobs are vindicated

Morning Coffee: Unknown ex-Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley banker gets UK's hardest job. Bankers who kept their jobs are vindicated

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Citi's 7,000 laid off staff were paid an average of $214k each

Citi's 7,000 laid off staff were paid an average of $214k each

Top Articles
Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language

Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language

How to get a banking job: 14 routes in

How to get a banking job: 14 routes in

Stock pay falls at Zopa: CEO says people are too obsessed with IPOs

Stock pay falls at Zopa: CEO says people are too obsessed with IPOs

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Head of Technology (Portfolio Management)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Risk Technology - Singapore- Global Investment Manager
Oxford Knight
Singapore
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Director, M&A and Advisory, International Private Equity, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Oxford Knight
C++ Engineer (Tick Data)- Systematic Quant Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Director and Vice President mid-market sell-side M&A
London, United Kingdom
Eames Consulting
Cybersecurity Project Manager
Eames Consulting
Singapore

Related articles

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld
Tech

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language
Tech

Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared
Tech

The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citadel Securities technology head resurfaces after 2 years at HFT firm
Tech

Citadel Securities technology head resurfaces after 2 years at HFT firm

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.