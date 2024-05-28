Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan MD's cycling escapade ends after he joins a hedge fund

by Alex McMurray
16 minutes ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund ExodusPoint Capital Management has been doing some notable hiring in the past few months. In its London office, near Mayfair, there's been a focus on industry veterans, including ex-banking MDs and hedge fund PMs. 

ExodusPoint's most recent hire is Paul Meggyesi, who joined as a macro and FX strategist. Meggyesi had been semi-retired since late 2022 but previously spent over two decades at JPMorgan where he was an MD and head of FX strategy. Prior to that he also spent seven years at Deutsche Bank.

Meggyesi kept himself busy during his brief retirement by cycling. He cycled from Land's End to John O Groats for charity, raising £4.5k. Meggyesi said he's only "semi-retiring from cycling" to mark his return to finance. While he was at JPMorgan he participated in a number of races including the Dragon Ride L'Etape Wales in 2018, and the London Cycle Sportive in 2016.

Also joining ExodusPoint's macro team in London is Hong Zhou. He was most recently a quant trader for alternative asset hedge fund iSAM, but has also been a quant researcher at Citadel, and an executive director at Goldman Sachs.

ExodusPoint's other recent London hires include Fabio Lopes and Filippo Cartiglia. Lopes spent the last three years as a PM at North Rock Capital Management, and the four before that as a PM at Millennium. Cartiglia was most recently an economist at hedge fund Fulcrum Asset Management; he joined there in 2020, made partner in 2023 and left in March. Earlier in his career, he was also an MD at Goldman Sachs.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
