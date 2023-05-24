Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

by Alex McMurray
24 May 2023
The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

As we've reported here before, straight-up Masters in Finance courses are becoming kind of old-fashioned. Now that banks want people who can code and do data science as well as understanding financial markets, the new hottest students are those who've studied masters courses in financial engineering.

Risk Magazine this week launched its 2023 ranking of the best Masters in Financial Engineering courses globally, accompanied by figures for students' average salary adjusted for purchasing power and average employment rate in the finance sector, both six months after graduation. 

Princeton has historically been the heaviest hitter, the number one course on the list every year since its 2016 inception. This year, a new victor has been crowned in Baruch College. Indeed it looks a phenomenal year for public universities as NC State University broke into the top 5 taking the fourth place ranking above the likes of Columbia and NYU.

The city with the most courses in the top 20 is, unsurprisingly, Paris, home to many of the prestigious Grande Écoles. Chief among them is Paris-Sorbonne University; though french quants proclaim themselves as the best in the world, this course narrowly snuck into the top 10. Perhaps this might be because the best french quants are applying their skills elsewhere.

If your bottom line is all that matters, your uni of choice should be Berkeley, specifically the Haas School of Business. It is the only course where graduates earned an average salary above $150k. It certainly helps that his has an acceptance rate of 19%, nearly four times that of Princeton.

Alex McMurray
