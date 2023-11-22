Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

by Zeno Toulon
16 minutes ago
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

A few weeks ago, Goldman Sachs’ staff in Hong Kong, some 2,000 people in total, threw a party.

The reason for that was perfectly innocuous. The bank was celebrating its 40th anniversary in the city, a period in which it grew from “two people in one room” to two entire offices – nine floors of the Cheung Kong Center and a second presence in Lee Garden Three, Causeway Bay.

Goldman’s presence in the city stretches back to 1983, and whilst the current offices being bigger than first one is a strong sign of growth, it’s not all been smooth sailing. The bank went through a round of cuts at the end of last year.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The number that departed wasn’t huge compared to overall headcount figure there, but it was pretty noticeable given that it came at the tail end of a growth surge in the city – SCMP reported that the bank was seeking to hire around 400 people to its China & Hong Kong offices in 2021. Goldman's Hong Kong layoffs have also likely continued into this year, given the various rounds of cuts at the firm, although they've been a little more undercover.

Goldman’s Hong Kong office is headed up by Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) chief Kevin Sneader. He joined from McKinsey & Co, the management consultancy, where he spent 32 years, including a three-year stint as the firm’s global managing partner.

British-Canadian Sneader is in many ways not a typical Goldman hire, however. In Hong Kong, Goldman likes to recruit from local universities for its offices. It has three favourites: University of Hong Kong (HKU), the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Injury Management Advisor
QBE Insurance
Adelaide, Australia
QBE Insurance
Control Testing Analyst
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Manager (Projects), Technical Compliance
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior E-Business Advisor
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Product SME - Data Governance
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Motor Vehicle Assessor
QBE Insurance
Melbourne, Australia
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay

Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay

The hedge funds hiring graduates and interns

The hedge funds hiring graduates and interns

Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer
Financial

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

22 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay
Financial

Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay

21 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD
Financial

Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

21 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs
Financial

UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs

21 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.