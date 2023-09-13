Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

by Alex McMurray
13 September 2023
2 minute read
Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

Though it's technically based in Gibraltar, crypto exchange Bullish is by-and-large a Hong Kong fintech, with 110 of its 260 employees working there, including most of its executives. It's applying for one of the country's shiny new crypto exchange licenses to facilitate its plans for 'international' expansion, and is in the process of hiring a few key players. 

The most senior name brought in already by the firm was Sach Varu back in June. He spent 11 and a half years in investment banking across Citi, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, becoming an executive director in London at the latter. He moved to Hong Kong last March to become a business development director for Singapore crypto firm Amber group but left in December, a month before the fintech announced it was halving its Hong Kong office. 

Other Hong Kong hires have mostly been on the junior side, though it's looking to ramp up senior tech hiring soon. This month, it put out job listings for both a lead infrastructure engineer and a lead quantitative researcher. The latter was posted with a salary range of $178k to $250k.

